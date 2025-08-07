Chargers roster move to make room for Keenan Allen provides roster battle clarity
The Los Angeles Chargers needed to make a roster move to clear room for the return of Keenan Allen.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers did just that this week, waiving tight end McCallan Castles to clear a spot for Allen on the 90-man roster.
RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie getting pushed by former UDFA
Despite the surprise retirement of Mike Williams that spurred Allen’s comeback to the team he calls home, the Chargers hadn’t previously wasted any time maxing out roster space.
Allen coming back to work with Justin Herbert again doesn’t muddy up the depth chart outlook that much. He’s going to pair with Ladd McConkey in some capacity while former first-rounder Quentin Johnston gets his looks, too. Budding rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith should still have roles in the rotation, too.
RELATED: Unexpected Chargers WR making roster cuts difficult with recent play
What the roster move does do, though, is clear things up a little at tight end. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly remain the top two, but Castles leaving suggests the team really likes what it’s seeing from hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden. Tucker Fisk and/or Stevo Klotz figure to round out the depth chart behind him.
