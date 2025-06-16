Chargers roster overhaul doesn’t stop Khalil Mack’s defense from elite projection
The Los Angeles Chargers underwent some major changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
Some of the losses were huge. Think, Poona Ford signing elsewhere in free agency. Or Joey Bosa getting cut and leaving for the Buffalo Bills. Names like Asante Samuel Jr. and Krisitan Fulton are gone, too.
Despite the notable departures, it doesn’t stop coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit from ranking fourth overall in projections from Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network:
“Jim Harbaugh came to town and posted a top-5 finish for a franchise that had been in the bottom 10 in our rankings for three straight seasons. This team may function as an old-school group, but they were the top-scoring defense a season ago. As this coaching staff gains comfort, it’s easy to project them as an elite unit again in 2025.”
It’s easy to believe, though. Minter arrived as a first-timer and threw out an elite defense for most of the season while even fifth-round corners like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart had strong seasons.
There are core pieces in place, primarily with Mack and Derwin James. And one could reason that some of the offseason additions, like Donte Jackson at corner and Naquan Jones in the trenches, plus rookie pass-rusher Kyle Kennard, better align with Minter and Jim Harbaugh’s vision, anyway.
So, who’s to say Minter’s Chargers defense can’t post another top-five season despite a stacked AFC West and AFC?
