Do the Los Angeles Chargers play today in Week 16?
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t be on the field during Sunday’s Week 16 NFL slate.
Those Chargers got the critical late-season game out of the way early on a short turnaround, besting the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
There, the Chargers executed one of the rarest plays in football, got some major help from Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s strange decision and ended “Chargering” while almost cementing their playoff berth.
Sunday, the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth while resting.
The Chargers get an extended break now and will next be on the field on December 28 for a Week 17 game against the New England Patriots on the road.
Chargers schedule 2024
Sept. 8: vs Las Vegas (W, 22-10)
Sept. 15: at Carolina (W, 26-3)
Sept. 22: at Pittsburgh (L 20-10)
Sept. 29: vs Kansas City (L 17-10)
Oct. 13: at Denver (W 23-16)
Oct. 21: at Arizona (L 17-15)
Oct. 27: vs New Orleans (W 26-28)
Nov. 3: at Cleveland (W 27-10)
Nov. 10: vs Tennessee (W 27-17)
Nov. 17: vs Cincinnati (W 34-27)
Nov. 25: vs Baltimore (L, 30-23)
Dec. 1: at Atlanta (W, 17-13)
Dec. 8: at Kansas City (L, 19-17)
Dec. 15: vs Tampa Bay (L, 40-17)
Dec. 19: vs Denver (W, 34-27)
Record: 9-6
