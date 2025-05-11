NFL free agency: Bills wide receiver signing named most questionable move
After using a committee approach at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills were expected to add more depth during NFL free agency.
Buffalo signed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer to a three-year contract early in free agency and later added Elijah Moore on a one-year deal. Neither player is considered a No. 1 option, which leaves them with plenty of questions.
While it made sense to take a flier on both players, Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman called the Palmer their most “head-scratching” move of the offseason.
”The Bills needed more help for Josh Allen, but it remains to be seen if Palmer is the answer. The speedster has been inconsistent in four seasons with the Chargers, finishing with more than 600 yards only once. His three-year, $36 million contract is a significant sum for a flier.”
Palmer has recorded at least 580 yards in each of the past three seasons, and has typically responded well when called upon.
In Buffalo, he’s in line for a larger role and the Bills are counting on him rising to the occasion. If their gamble pays off, his contract will be considered a steal. Until we know for sure how he will pan out, however, the questions will remain.
