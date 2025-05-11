Bills Central

NFL free agency: Bills wide receiver signing named most questionable move

The Buffalo Bills WR addition has been called into question.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer signs a jersey during batting practice before a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer signs a jersey during batting practice before a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
After using a committee approach at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills were expected to add more depth during NFL free agency.

Buffalo signed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer to a three-year contract early in free agency and later added Elijah Moore on a one-year deal. Neither player is considered a No. 1 option, which leaves them with plenty of questions.

While it made sense to take a flier on both players, Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman called the Palmer their most “head-scratching” move of the offseason.

Bills WR Joshua Palmer gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a Toronto Blue Jays game.
Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a Toronto Blue Jays game. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

”The Bills needed more help for Josh Allen, but it remains to be seen if Palmer is the answer. The speedster has been inconsistent in four seasons with the Chargers, finishing with more than 600 yards only once. His three-year, $36 million contract is a significant sum for a flier.”

Palmer has recorded at least 580 yards in each of the past three seasons, and has typically responded well when called upon.

In Buffalo, he’s in line for a larger role and the Bills are counting on him rising to the occasion. If their gamble pays off, his contract will be considered a steal. Until we know for sure how he will pan out, however, the questions will remain.

