Chargers free agency predictions as NFL tampering period starts
The Los Angeles Chargers started slow in free agency, making cap space-saving moves like cutting Joey Bosa and smartly avoiding the Davante Adams and DK Metcalf traps.
But a team with Jim Harbaugh at the front and entering Year 2 of a rebuild with north of $90 million cap space won’t sit around and do nothing for long.
Here’s a look at some Chargers free agency predictions as things get going.
Chargers re-sign Khalil Mack, J.K. Dobbins and other notables
It might not happen right away, but look for the Chargers to get Khalil Mack back in the fold. Mack might be 34 years old, but he’s a future Hall of Famer with one or two years left in the tank. He battled a nagging injury last year and saw his sack count go down from 17 to six compared to the year prior. But the team won’t mind pumping a ton of money into his contract after losing Bosa, too.
Also look for the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who finally enjoyed a mostly healthy season. The entire offense struggled when he wasn’t on the field. He can be a fantastic 50-50 rotational piece with a rookie or other, especially after they cut Gus Edwards.
Keep an eye on defenders like Denzel Perryman and Poona Ford, too, markets pending.
Chargers sign WR
Keep an eye on Darius Slayton and even Keenan Allen. The Chargers weren’t going to cough up the shocking numbers to get an Adams or Metcalf. A guy they sign needs to enable Ladd McConkey, not be a world-beating No. 1. Allen still feels like a great choice, given his history and thousands of reps with Justin Herbert.
Extension watch
Don’t sleep on the Chargers getting some important accounting done, too. Star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater needs an extension and Jake Matthews just getting a deal done in Atlanta could set the market a little more to help this happen. Slater should be near the top of the market’s $27 million average annual value and wrapping it up right now would paint a clearer picture of how and what the Chargers can do in free agency.
