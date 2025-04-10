Chargers get 'steal' in latest mock draft by popular NFL analyst
The Los Angeles Chargers had a successful 2024 NFL Draft under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. Now, the franchise is looking to build off that momentum for the 2025 draft.
Great teams have a way of finding the majority of their talent after the first round, and the Chargers plan on doing just that.
In the latest mock draft by NFL analyst Mel Kiper, the Chargers could potentially land a steal in the second round.
RELATED: Chargers scored pre-draft meeting with 200-plus tackle linebacker
Kiper has the Chargers selecting tight end Mason Taylor with the 55th pick in the second round of the draft. The draft expert had this to say about the selection of Taylor:
"The Chargers signed Tyler Conklin, and drafting Taylor would fill out an intriguing tight end room for quarterback Justin Herbert. Taylor is a big target at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds. He caught 55 passes last season with just one drop."
Taylor is one of the top names in the tight end draft pool this draft, and having him fall to the second round would be a massive get for the Chargers.
RELATED: Everyone’s favorite Chargers trade idea all comes down to asking price
Taylor being paired with Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly could give quarterback Justin Herbert plenty of weapons to trust in the middle of the field. Kiper's mock for the Chargers could be another home run draft if it goes according to his prediction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers linked to huge trade that would make them instant Super Bowl contenders
Proposed Chargers signing adds former $120 million Super Bowl champion
Chargers predicted to spoil AFC West rival's plans with splashy trade
Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
First look at former Cowboys QB in Los Angeles Chargers gear