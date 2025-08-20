Chargers think about life after Derwin James in new 2026 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the middle of final preps for the preseason and regular season, so the last thing most in the building have on the mind is the 2026 NFL draft.
We can’t say the same for everyone, though, not with some outlets putting out early 2026 mock drafts.
One recent example comes from ESPN’s Field Yates, who has the Chargers sitting at No. 26 and selecting Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers:
“One of my favorite players to study in the early part of the 2026 draft process is Rivers, a versatile corner with excellent ball skills. At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, he has aligned both on the perimeter and in the slot, showcasing sticky coverage skills, good instincts and even some blitzing ability. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 by picking off three passes and allowing just 13 catches all season. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart both had strong rookie seasons in Los Angeles in 2024, but corner is still a longer-range need for the stout Chargers defense. Rivers could thrive there.”
Cornerback is an interesting spot for the Chargers. On one hand, it’s a premium position, so the more the merrier. And with Derwin James getting up there in age, they need blue-chip talent to take over, especially since he’s been playing nickel.
On the other, though, the Chargers just signed Donte Jackson in free agency and appear to have long-term solutions with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Undrafted players Eric Rogers and Nikko Reed have flashed, too.
Much of whether the Chargers will go after names like Rivers in the next draft will hinge on how that younger core of guys develops under coordinator Jesse Minter.
