Chargers offense firing on all cylinders ahead of postseason sprint
The Los Angeles Chargers had a convincing 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. The win ensured that the Chargers will be the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Chargers are just above .500 in their last five games of the regular season, with the team posting a 3-2 record. However, they have won their last three.
MORE: Chargers could swing blockbuster trade for superstar playmaker
One of the biggest concerns of this team going into the season was having weapons on offense. But if the last three weeks have shown us anything, this team may be just fine on offense.
In their last three, the Chargers have scored 34, 40, and 34 on their way to victories. Before the winning streak, the last time the Chargers scored over 30 was against the Baltimore Ravens, in a loss on November 25th.
Fans know about the blossoming stardom of wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but if Quentin Johnston can put up another performance in the postseason like he did against the Raiders in Week 18, then this offense can help the Chargers to a deep postseason run.
The Chargers are heating up at the right time and now have their eyes on a Houston Texans squad that limped themselves into the postseason.
