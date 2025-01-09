Chargers vs. Texans record, history ahead of NFL playoff matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to take down the AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, on Saturday in the opening game of the NFL wild-card weekend.
The confidence of both teams winning this game is on opposite sides of the spectrum. The Chargers are coming into this game on a three-game winning streak. However, the Texans are limping into this one 1-2 in that same period.
Before the big game, it's time to travel into the past. How do the Chargers fare against the Texans historically? Here is the history between the Chargers and the Texans.
The Chargers and Texans have met just nine times in the 23-year history of the Houston franchise. Of those nine times, the Chargers have been victorious on six different occasions, posting an overall 6-3 record.
The last meeting between the teams took place in 2022, with the Chargers earning a 34-24 win in Houston.
Now, both teams are vastly different than their last meeting. For instance, this will be Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's first meeting with the Chargers.
So, looking into the history between the teams may not give you the full scope of what to expect on Saturday. However, the Chargers have won the matchup four times when it takes place in Houston.
