Chargers named possible trade partner in 3-team deal with Giants and Cardinals
With roster cutdown day approaching on Tuesday, Aug. 26, there is expected to be plenty of action around the NFL when it comes to trades.
We've already seen that over the past week, with several teams striking deals to move players before rosters have to be trimmed down to 53 players.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell is proposing several trades for teams to make and one of them includes a three-way deal with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.
Here's Barnwell's proposal:
- Giants get: 2027 seventh-round pick (via LAC)
- Chargers get: OL Evan Neal, 2026 fifth-round pick (via ARI)
- Cardinals get: WR Quentin Johnston
A former top-10 pick of the Giants, Neal's career has been an utter disaster over three seasons and things don't appear to be getting any better this offseason. As a result, Neal could be traded.
It does make at least some sense to connect him to the Chargers, who could use more tackle depth in the wake of Rashawn Slater's injury. Neal has also been repping at guard this offseason.
The Cardinals could use more wide receiver help to take some pressure off Marvin Harrison Jr. Michael Wilson hasn't lived up to his draft billing and Zay Jones is also projected to start.
The problem with this trade is there probably isn't enough value for the Chargers to give up Johnston. Furthermore, Los Angeles shouldn't be looking to unload a wide receiver unless it's for an upgrade at the position.
If Los Angeles can kick Arizona out of this trade and just work with the Giants to get Neal, we can live with that. But Barnwell's exact proposal isn't one we would sign up for.
