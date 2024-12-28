Chargers win vs. Patriots: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers handled business in their convincing 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 17.
The Chargers clinched a postseason spot and can now look ahead to the start of the so-called second season of the year with the playoffs.
However, before they get there, let's take a look at the performance against the Patriots.
Quick Takeaways
Another Stellar Herbert Performance: Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to climb his way up the ladder of best quarterbacks in the league. Herbert finished with 281 passing yards and three touchdowns.
A Day For The Ladd: Ladd McConkey had a career day. The rookie wide receiver broke Keenan Allen's rookie receptions record with the franchise, and a two-touchdown reception day is just icing on the cake.
Top Stat
Offensive Line Domination: The Chargers' struggles in blocking for Herbert in the passing game have been heavily scrutinized. However, it seems the offensive line got the message. Herbert was sacked zero times in the Week 17 victory, giving this offensive line unit their best performance of the year.
Player of the Game
Ladd McConkey: If you beat a record held by Keenan Allen, then you have had a pretty good game. McConkey continues to look like the steal of the draft in his rookie season. Two touchdown receptions and 94 yards receiving on eight receptions easily make McConkey a player of the game.
