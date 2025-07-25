Charger Report

Mina Kimes set to appear at 'Women In Sports Day' at Chargers' training camp

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is set to join the Chargers' training camp on Friday as part of the 'Women In Sports Day', hosted by the team.

Tyler Reed

Mina Kimes during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
Mina Kimes during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
The Los Angeles Chargers are nearing the end of their first official week of the 2025 training camp slate.

On Friday, the team is hosting a "Women In Sports Day" celebration, with a panel for fans to attend before practice.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey named underrated fantasy football stack

NFL Live analyst Mina Kimes shared on her official X account that she will be a part of the pre-practice panel.

Kimes may be a Seattle Seahawks fan since birth, but the "NFL Live" co-host is expecting some big things from the Chargers this upcoming season.

Earlier this week, Kimes shared her opinion on what rookie wide receiver Tre Harris can bring to the team in his first season.

Kimes feels that Harris could be the missing piece to a Chargers red zone offense that is in desperate need of an overhaul.

RELATED: NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train

According to Team Rankings, the Chargers had the 18th-best red zone offense in 2024. If Harris can be that option inside the 20, it could open up a lot of different options for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harris's senior year at Ole Miss was cut short due to injury. However, the Chargers' rookie was on pace for a historic year. In just eight games, Harris finished his final collegiate season with 1,030 receiving yards. A Rookie of the Year type season could be loading up.

Los Angeles Chargers receivers Jaylen Johnson, Mike Williams, and receiver Tre Harris.
Los Angeles Chargers receivers Jaylen Johnson, Mike Williams, and receiver Tre Harris.

