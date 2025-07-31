Former No.3 overall pick has real shot to win Chargers' QB2 job
The Los Angeles Chargers have a very intriguing quarterback room.
Of course, it starts with Justin Herbert, who's been nothing short of spectacular since being drafted in 2020. Taylor Heinicke is still slotted behind Herbert, as the veteran quarterback has had quite the journey up to this point. Speaking of the 2020 season, Heinicke gained traction for helping lead the then-Washington Football Team to a playoff berth.
There's one other quarterback on the roster that could make an impact. That would be Trey Lance, the former 2021 No. 3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers. Lance didn't work out in San Francisco. Once injuries piled up and they struck gold with Brock Purdy, Lance was shipped to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent last season.
RELATED: 3 takeaways from Chargers training camp so far
Lance signed with the Bolts this offseason, a one year, $2 million deal. Don't write off Lance just yet, as he's reportedly taken the most snaps with the second-team offense during training camp so far. It was announced that Lance will start for the Chargers in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers fans won't like this Keenan Allen prediction
The Chargers will have a leg up on the rest of the league, as they'll play four preseason games opposed to just three. That's more time to evaluate talent, especially Lance.
While his career hasn't gone as he would've hoped thus far, this is a major opportunity for Lance to show he belongs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Emany Johnson making impact plays at Chargers training camp
Manti Te'o puts Chargers' Denzel Perryman amongst NFL's top 10 linebackers
Los Angeles Chargers' under-25 talent gets big thumbs up from ESPN analyst
Chargers news: Big expectations, potential starting OL, 1-2 punch and more
Chargers rookie WR makes unbelievable grab in Day 10 training camp practice
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reveals starting QB for Hall of Fame Game vs. Lions