Chargers news: Roster move, standout rookie, full-circle moment, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering Day 16 of training camp, and we have plenty to discuss before the team takes the field for practice.
The Chargers bring home a veteran wide receiver in a full-circle moment, while seeing the rise of a rookie standout. Let's check out what is hitting the headlines in the Chargers news roundup.
RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie getting pushed by former UDFA
Roster Move
To make room for the return of Keenan Allen, the Chargers had to make a roster cut. The team decided to waive tight end McCallan Castles in order to make that happen.
Standout Rookie
The Chargers may have found a diamond in the late rounds of the NFL Draft with their selection of KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Lambert-Smith's teammates continue to praise his performance during training camp.
Full-Circle Moment
Allen has returned home, but the veteran receiver didn't always have a great relationship with the franchise. The Chargers veteran was reportedly shocked when he was traded last season. However, things seem great between Allen and the franchise now.
Second-Year Players
ESPN's Ben Sola named Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still as two of the most important second-year defenders in the NFL.
Fans Know All
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat shares how Chargers GM Joe Hortiz confirmed that fans knew all along about the team's plans to bring back Allen. Maybe it was just wishful thinking by the fanbase, but in the end, everyone got what they wanted.
