Chargers undrafted free agent getting some key usage in training camp
Tired of hearing about Los Angeles Chargers undrafted rookie cornerback Nikko Reed yet?
Apologies in advance, but Reed has been all over the place at Chargers training camp, making plays and looking like the latest rookie corner breakout. That would follow last year’s shocking breakouts of fifth-rounders Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
The latest on Reed?
Now the former Oregon standout is getting some notable reps on special teams, in addition to the noise he’s making as a defender.
The latest comes from Eric Smith of the team’s official website:
“Taylor and Deane Leonard, two of the Bolts top gunners in recent seasons, were at those spots Tuesday. Nikko Reed, who has flashed as a defensive back, was also at gunner along with Jaylen Johnson.”
Duty on special teams would be the standard, expected stuff for Reed at this point, given his draft status and spot on the depth chart. He’s seemingly gone about it the other way around, though, grabbing interceptions as a defender in the base defense before the big usage on special teams.
Should Reed pick up the special teams assignment well and continue to play steady across four preseason games, he’ll have a better-than-usual shot at the final 53-man roster, especially with a Jim Harbaugh-coached team that is more than happy to ignore draft status and let the best players get on the field.
