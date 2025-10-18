Chargers unveiling bold 'retro' vibe with uniforms, stadium in next 2 home games
Fresh off a close call in Miami that almost ruined their present, the Los Angeles Chargers will dive back into their past Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
In one of the NFL's two marquee games of the weekend, the Chargers will host the surprising Indianapolis Colts in a game that will have a vibe more of John Hadl than Justin Herbert. The Bolts this week announced two new field designs that in the next two weeks will transform the ultra-modern stadium into an old-school, "Air Coryell" vibe.
Against the Colts Sunday, they Chargers will wear their alternate uniforms ... with a field to match.
The end zones will be powder blue and feature the retro Chargers logo with a pronounced "H" that the team used in the early days of the franchise. The team will wear their vintage "Charger Power" all-gold uniforms worn when quarterback Dan Fouts set records at old Jack Murphy Stadium.
"If you're going to do gold, the way we did it with all gold, it looks amazing," says Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, Jr. "It's a great alternate."
Just four days later, the Chargers will kick-off Week 8 in the NFL hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, Oct. 23. That will be a "Super Chargers"-theme game, featuring blue end zone with nostalgic "CHARGERS" in large, white block letters.
The uniforms vs. the Vikings will be be all-navy blue, last worn in 2006.
"It's a Junior Seau-type of feeling," says linebacker Daiyan Henley. "We're trying to tap back into those legends. It's a nod to them and a nod to the past. I want to do right by this jersey."
