Chargers urged to make fit with former $110M free agent work
The Los Angeles Chargers are under one month away from their regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. When looking at their roster, the Chargers don't have many, if all, any glaring holes that need to be addressed. That was until recently, when star left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with a torn patellar tendon.
The Chargers' plan for now is to shift Joe Alt over to the left side, with Trey Pipkins III inserted on the right. There could be another underrated need for the Chargers as they head into Week 1 and it lies along the defensive line. The Chargers don't have many impact players in the middle of their defensive line. They were able to re-sign Teair Tart this offseason, but lost Poona Ford to the Rams in free agency.
Why not entertain signing a defensive tackle with a nose for pressuring the quarterback? Christian Wilkins was released by the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago, following a strange public dispute with the team over his foot injury. Wilkins signed a four year, $110 million deal with the Raiders last offseason, with $82.75 million guaranteed.
He'd end up appearing in just five games, totaling 17 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for a loss. While their relationship ended on a sour note, Wilkins immediately becomes the best free agent available. He won't be ready in time for Week 1 due to injury, but he's definitely a name the Chargers should consider.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today listed the Chargers as one of the top landing spots for Wilkins.
"There are some questions about his exit from Las Vegas and the Raiders will attempt to recoup some guarantees from his big-money contract. As he's getting back to full health, he may be best suited for a rotational role but could be an impact player on a per-snap basis. That will make him intriguing for many contenders or teams looking to shore up the interior line depth on defense."
Wilkins coming to the Bolts to stick it to his former team that happens to be in the division would be a great story.
