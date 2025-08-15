Charger Report

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have been experimenting with the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert often this preseason, to the point of a disaster that was a near-safety

That disaster of a play included Andre James, a guy the Chargers signed in free agency in the hopes he can be an option on the interior of the line, possibly as a starter. 

For what seemed like the first time, this week the Chargers even had James working with the first-team offense, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper


RELATED: Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice

Considering James was viewed as a center when signed and the near-safety happened while the Chargers threw him out there in live action at guard, this is probably a sign that the coaching staff learned its lesson in a hurry. 

There’s an outside chance James can win the starting center job over Bradley Bozeman, a guy the Chargers brought back this offseason. That would put them in an interesting spot with former first-rounder Zion Johnson, who attempted to learn center this offseason, only for that to come crashing down, too. 


RELATED: Ladd McConkey injury update will excite Los Angeles Chargers fans

Tack on the fact, too, that Mekhi Becton hasn’t practiced since late July due to an injury despite the fact the Chargers made him the big-money signing of free agency. Don’t forget the Rashawn Slater injury, either. 

In other words, it’s not unreasonable for Chargers fans to feel some hype over something as simple as James possibly being able to provide some stability, if not an upgrade.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet

Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings

Chargers reveal why Trey Lance didn’t practice Tuesday despite heated battle

Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster

Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming

Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News