Chargers, Jim Harbaugh finally giving free-agent signing chance to steal starting job
The Los Angeles Chargers have been experimenting with the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert often this preseason, to the point of a disaster that was a near-safety.
That disaster of a play included Andre James, a guy the Chargers signed in free agency in the hopes he can be an option on the interior of the line, possibly as a starter.
For what seemed like the first time, this week the Chargers even had James working with the first-team offense, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
RELATED: Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance dealing with new injury at practice
Considering James was viewed as a center when signed and the near-safety happened while the Chargers threw him out there in live action at guard, this is probably a sign that the coaching staff learned its lesson in a hurry.
There’s an outside chance James can win the starting center job over Bradley Bozeman, a guy the Chargers brought back this offseason. That would put them in an interesting spot with former first-rounder Zion Johnson, who attempted to learn center this offseason, only for that to come crashing down, too.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey injury update will excite Los Angeles Chargers fans
Tack on the fact, too, that Mekhi Becton hasn’t practiced since late July due to an injury despite the fact the Chargers made him the big-money signing of free agency. Don’t forget the Rashawn Slater injury, either.
In other words, it’s not unreasonable for Chargers fans to feel some hype over something as simple as James possibly being able to provide some stability, if not an upgrade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Trey Lance not focused on depth chart, QB2 title just yet
Los Angeles Chargers' drafting puts them high in future power rankings
Chargers reveal why Trey Lance didn’t practice Tuesday despite heated battle
Chargers UDFA LB making strong push to make 53-man roster
Chargers record projection for 2025 season is extremely underwhelming
Chargers make roster moves as injuries pile up at training camp