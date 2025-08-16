Jim Harbaugh had another weird exchange about Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton injuries
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to remain as tight-lipped as possible when it comes to injuries to key players.
The latest account of this came this week during an exchange with ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Harbaugh quickly shot down a question about whether he had an update to share when it comes to running back Najee Harris.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals unprecedented preseason plan for Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Then, Harbaugh had this to say when asked if guard Mekhi Becton is on track for Week 1: "Uh, he'll be ready when he's ready. As you know I'm not a doctor, Kris."
So that’s that, right?
Maybe not so fast. Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident last month and has only just started jogging during open training camp practices. Previously, those around the Chargers have suggested he might not be ready for Week 1.
RELATED: Chargers make decision on ailing QB Trey Lance's playing time vs. Rams
Becton also remains a question mark for the season opener. He’s been missing from practice since the end of July, updates have been mum and his Week 1 status has seemed up in the air, too.
The Chargers can overcome the loss of Harris, given the presence of first-round rookie Omarion Hampton, but the situation with Becton, combined with the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater, could turn into a catastrophic problem that actually leaves the trenches worse off than they were last season.
