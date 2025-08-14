Quentin Johnston drop is the latest Chargers WR problem in training camp
When it comes to notable dropped passes in Los Angeles Chargers training camp so far, much of the attention has gone to rookie wideout Tre Harris.
Harris’ drops haven’t been unusual for a rookie, it seems, though they have been more notable because fellow rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith has enjoyed such a breakout. Harris, a second-rounder, has seemingly come along a little slower than fans might’ve expected.
But now a familiar name has entered the drops conversation: Quentin Johnston.
Johnston has had a drop here or there in camp, sure, but nothing wild compared to the usual issues that have chased him throughout his career so far.
But the description of one particular drop from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper seems concerning:
“Receiver Quentin Johnston had a drop in seven-on-seven. On a third-and-10, Johnston ran a stop-and-go double move down the left sideline. He was open. Herbert delivered an accurate ball. Johnston jumped and turned to the ball. It ricocheted off his hands and fell to the turf.”
As always, the question with Johnston is whether the notable blip is a one-off or the sign they will continue once again.
Those Chargers added Harris, Lambert-Smith and Keenan Allen this offseason (after the surprise Mike Williams retirement, anyway) to the depth chart led by Ladd McConkey, so there’s no guarantee Johnston will see a big snap count in 2025.
