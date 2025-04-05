Trey Lance contract gives Cowboys last laugh in quarterback shuffle
The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2024 season with two well-known backup quarterbacks behind Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush, who became a folk hero in 2022 when he led Dallas to a 4-1 record in relief of Prescott, was the primary backup.
Behind him was Trey Lance, the third overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, a player the Cowboys added in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers the year before.
Despite his draft status and the fact that Dallas sent a fourth-rounder to San Francisco to bring him in, Lance wasn't able to surpass Rush as the backup. He was given a golden opportunity to prove himself, however, in the preseason finale.
Lance was named the starter for that game and played every snap. He faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers and had a day to forget.
While Lance had 323 yards passing and 90 yards rushing, he threw five interceptions — and had a couple more dropped. That led to him sitting on the bench all season, despite Rush struggling at times in relief of Prescott.
Ironically, the Chargers watched Lance's turnover fest and decided that was a guy they wanted to sign for $6.25 million. Dallas, meanwhile, upgraded their backup position by trading a fifth-round pick for Joe Milton III. What makes them look even wiser is the disparity in pay.
Milton, who was a sixth-round pick in 2024, has a cap hit of just under $1 million this season. In all, he has three years left on his contract and will make roughly half of what Lance will earn this year.
As if that wasn't enough reason to question the Chargers' decision, they paid twice what the Baltimore Ravens did for Rush. The veteran signed with the Ravens earlier this offseason, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million.
Perhaps the Chargers will finally be the team to unlock Lance, but for now, it appears they over-invested while the Cowboys made the right call.
