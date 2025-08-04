Charger Report

BREAKING: Charges reportedly dropped against Chargers' Denzel Perryman

After getting arrested on gun charges over the weekend, Los Angeles Chargers' linebacker Denzel Perryman has been cleared.

Richie Whitt

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) waves to the stands after the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers' linebacker Denzel Perryman reportedly won't face felony gun charges related to last week's arrest for carrying two assault rifles after the L.A. County district attorney decided to not pursue the case.


Perryman, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop last Friday night in the L.A. area when police stopped him as he was driving to a local gun range. Officers reportedly found five guns in the trunk of his car: two non-compliant AR-style rifles and three legal handguns. He was taken to jail, but was released Monday afternoon after the charges were dropped.

Perryman's agent confirmed the release and dropped charges.

"The charges have been dismissed," said agent Ron Butler. "At this time, there's no additional comment, but we're grateful for everyone's patience throughout the process."

Denzel Perryman
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman smiles at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perryman was scheduled for a Tuesday court appearance but is now a free man. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh visited him in jail last weekend.

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in 2015 when the franchise was still located in San Diego. After six seasons with the team he bounced around the NFL for a few years, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before signing back up with the Chargers in 2024 after the hiring of Harbaugh.

Last season Perryman was voted team captain and recorded 55 tackles in 11 starts. He signed with Los Angeles again in free agency this past offseason.

