Chargers key offseason dates for 2025-26 season

In one month, Los Angeles Chargers fans will see the team in action. However, there are a few stops before they get there. Here are the key offseason dates.

Tyler Reed

A general overall aerial view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt.
A general overall aerial view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025-26 season will be here before fans even realize it. Next month, the team will play their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

However, there are a few big days on the offseason schedule before the Chargers get to that first game. Here are the key dates for the Chargers' offseason.

July

15th - Deadline for any team to place franchise tag on player.

22nd - Signing period ends for transition players.

31st - Hall of Fame Game vs. Detroit Lions.

August

7th-10th - First week of preseason

15th-18th - Second week of preseason

21st-23rd - Third week of preseason

26th - Final roster cuts

31st - Final day of training camp for every team in the league.

Busy season is almost upon us. Soon, training camp will be the talking point of every discussion, and before you know it, the season will be here.

The Chargers have a massive Week 1 challenge in the regular season as they will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the day after the season opens between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The team will also have an extra preseason game due to playing the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, which is something head coach Jim Harbaugh has to be thrilled about.

Los Angeles Charger
A general overall view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

