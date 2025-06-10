Chargers key offseason dates for 2025-26 season
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025-26 season will be here before fans even realize it. Next month, the team will play their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
However, there are a few big days on the offseason schedule before the Chargers get to that first game. Here are the key dates for the Chargers' offseason.
July
15th - Deadline for any team to place franchise tag on player.
22nd - Signing period ends for transition players.
31st - Hall of Fame Game vs. Detroit Lions.
August
7th-10th - First week of preseason
15th-18th - Second week of preseason
21st-23rd - Third week of preseason
26th - Final roster cuts
31st - Final day of training camp for every team in the league.
Busy season is almost upon us. Soon, training camp will be the talking point of every discussion, and before you know it, the season will be here.
The Chargers have a massive Week 1 challenge in the regular season as they will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the day after the season opens between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
The team will also have an extra preseason game due to playing the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, which is something head coach Jim Harbaugh has to be thrilled about.
