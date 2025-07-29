Justin Herbert and Chargers' top 10 salary cap hits after Rashawn Slater extension
The top end of the Los Angeles Chargers salary and cap space chart got an interesting little reshuffling over the weekend when the team agreed to a massive contract extension with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
Of course, there wasn’t anything little about it.
The $114 million extension over four years for Slater actually brought his 2025 cap hit number slightly down, though.
RELATED: Where Rashawn Slater's contract extension with Chargers ranks among highest-paid OL
As such, here’s an updated look at the 10 biggest cap hits for the Chargers in 2025, per Over the Cap:
- Justin Herbert: $37.3 million
- Derwin James: $23.8 million
- Khalil Mack: $18 million
- Rashawn Slater: $14.8 million
- Trey Pipkins: $9.2 million
- Joe Alt: $7.5 million
- Mekhi Becton: $7.3 million
- Alohi Gilman: $6.7 million
- Will Dissly: $5.8 million
- Najee Harris: $5.2 million
There are a few obvious outliers there. Trey Pipkins was a cut or trade candidate last year and might not start this year. Najee Harris has yet to practice after the fireworks-related injury earlier in the month. Names like Will Dissly might not be on the roster in roughly one year.
RELATED: Andre James finally makes some noise at Chargers training camp
Otherwise, the list is an interesting mix. Mekhi Becton was the big offseason splash, yet contract structure helps out the cap hit. It’s littered with core leaders, yet flexible enough that it could look dramatically different just one year from now.
In fact, roughly half of these names could be swapped out by 2026, for better or worse. But the mixture is a testament to the savvy cap balancing the Chargers have put forth in the Joe Hortiz era so far.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension