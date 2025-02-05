Khalil Mack trade might've wrote the blueprint for a Myles Garrett blockbuster
The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the rumor mill as it pertains to who could land the services of Myles Garrett next season, as the Cleveland Browns star requested a trade.
Of course, acquiring Garrett is easier said than done. One should expect the Browns to want a king's ransom in return for the future Hall of Famer.
However, if the Chargers feel like they are the team to make that deal, then they should look at current Chargers free agent Khalil Mack and his trade from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears.
When Garrett announced his intentions to be traded, NFL insider Adam Schefter immediately compared a potential Garrett trade to Mack's deal back before the 2018 season.
"A potential trade comp: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick."
The Bears gave up a haul to get Mack in Chicago. A haul that included two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and two late-round picks.
Mack was a three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Bears, including earning All-Pro honors in 2018.
However, the Bears never sniffed a Super Bowl during Mack's time with the franchise. Overpaying for a star talent and not seeing postseason success would be a tough pill to swallow for the Chargers.
