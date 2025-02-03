Kristian Fulton free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign CB?
The time for pregame and postgame talk has been over for a while for the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, it is time to look at the future.
A lot of eyes are shifting to the 2025 NFL Draft; however, free agency will be a massive topic for the Chargers this season.
Some of the names the Chargers currently have in free agency are Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman, Asante Samuel Jr., and Kristian Fulton.
Kristian Fulton free agency market value
Spotrac currently has Fulton's market value for his 2025 free agency at a two-year $6.8 million contract.
Pros of Chargers re-signing Kristian Fulton
Fulton has become a top player in the Chargers secondary. Pro Football Focus has Fulton ranked as the 40th-best cornerback in the NFL and grades 22nd overall in run defense for cornerbacks.
Cons of Chargers re-signing Kristian Fulton
On the flip side, Fulton's pass coverage grade was not good. PFF has Fulton as the 62nd-best corner in pass game coverage. Not ideal for someone whose main job is defending the pass.
Verdict
The Chargers have the cap space to make a splash this offseason. They also know that having depth is vital to the success of the team.
Bringing back Fulton wouldn't be such a bad idea, even on the projected market value that he has. One should expect Fulton back in Los Angeles next season.
