Chargers linked to blockbuster trade for Cowboys' superstar

The Los Angeles Chargers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 32-12 Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans, and while most of their biggest needs are on the offensive side of the ball, they could use some extra help defensively, as well.
That's especially considering that Khalil Mack may retire and that Joey Bosa could be a potential cut candidate this offseason.
For that reason, David Latham of Last Word On Sports has linked the Chargers to a potential blockbuster trade for Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.
"Despite having a strong pass rush in 2024, the Chargers have a glaring need at edge defender," Latham wrote. "Injuries have taken their toll on Joey Bosa, and the former first-round pick will probably be cut in the coming months. Free agent Khalil Mack, meanwhile, is reportedly contemplating retirement and isn’t a long-term fix even if he returns to the team. Harbaugh loves old-school football and believes games are won in the trenches, so he should be willing to go all-in with a Micah Parsons trade."
But why would the Cowboys trade Parsons?
Well, Parsons clearly wasn't happy with Dallas' decision to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, and it's important to remember that he has just one year remaining on his deal.
Thanks to the massive contracts they handed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are short on cash, which means they may not be able to pay Parsons what he desires.
In that case, Dallas would be able to land a gargantuan haul for Parsons if it placed him on the trade block, and Los Angeles would certainly represent a fantastic fit.
The 26-year-old racked up 43 tackles and 12 sacks en route to his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance this season.
