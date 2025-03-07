Chargers could pivot to stunning WR trade option for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers badly need to add some more wide receivers for quarterback Justin Herbert, and they are surely in hot pursuit of Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf recently requested a trade, opening the door for the Chargers to steal away the top-flight talent. However, the Seahawks seem to be asking for an arm and a leg in return for the two-time Pro Bowler, which may cause Los Angeles to pivot.
If Metcalf ends up being too pricy for the Chargers' taste, are there any other wide receivers LA could consider? Well, there is one very intriguing potential option: New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave.
Olave was recently listed as a possible trade candidate by John Sigler of Saints Wire, with Sigler noting that Olave's injury history could result in New Orleans deciding to move on. He added that Olave also becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
Here's the thing about Olave: he missed half of the 2024 campaign due to a pair of concussions he suffered during the season, and he has now been concussed five times since college. That is an alarming number of head injuries, and it's something the Chargers—or any teams that could be interested in the 24-year-old—must keep in mind.
However, when healthy, Olave is brilliant, as he registered back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his NFL career in 2022 and 2023. He topped out at 1,123 yards in the latter season.
Could Los Angeles maybe pry Olave away from New Orleans for a cheaper price than what Seattle is asking for Metcalf? It's a possibility, although it should be noted that the Ohio State product is under team control through 2026.
The Saints absolutely do not have to trade Olave now, but it's unquestionably an interesting option for the Chargers to consider if push comes to shove. The idea of a Herbert-Olave tandem is tantalizing, to say the least.
