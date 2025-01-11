Chargers entering dangerous territory against Texans
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers were underdogs. They were coming off of a 5-12 campaign, and they had lost considerable talented during the offseason.
Yes, the Chargers did bring in Jim Harbaugh, but let's not forget that there were serious questions about Justin Herbert going into the year (including his health), and Los Angeles' defense—which has been terrific this season—was certainly not stout in 2023.
Additionally, Los Angeles played in an AFC that appeared loaded from the outset.
Still, the Chargers embraced the "us versus the world" mentality and managed to win 11 games, snatching a playoff berth and Wild Card date with the Houston Texans.
But here's the problem: the Bolts aren't the underdogs anymore. As a matter of fact, they are favored on the road against the Texans.
As a matter of fact, it's Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud stating how he and his teammates are loving being the the underdogs heading into the playoffs.
This is dangerous territory for the Chargers.
How will they handle being the favorites? Will they rise to the occasion? Or will they fold under the pressure?
Let's keep in mind that for as much as the Texans have struggled this year, they have postseason experience. They won a playoff game last winter, and Stroud looked brilliant in the process.
The Chargers? They are new to this. Herbert played in one postseason contest back in January 2022 and blew a 27-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There is a whole lot of pressure on Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Houston seems to be feeling loose preparing for a game that very few people outside of H-Town are expecting it to win.
Suddenly, the Chargers have gone from the hunters to the hunted, and it's a very uncomfortable situation for Harbaugh's group.
Harbaugh will surely have his guys ready to play, but there is only so much a coach can do beyond a certain point. It's ultimately up to the players to make things happen.
We'll see if the Chargers are able to continue their magical run on Saturday, or if the weight of being the favorites is going to be their demise.
