Asante Samuel Jr. free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign CB?
The Los Angeles Chargers had a strong start to the Jim Harbaugh era. The team finished the regular season 11-6, earning a postseason berth.
However, the time to look back is over. The offseason is here, and the Chargers will have some major decisions to make in free agency.
Players like Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman will be free agents, and the decision to bring them back will be tough. Another name on that list is Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr. free agency market value
According to Spotrac, the current market value for Samuel is sitting at four years for $48 million. To put that in perspective, that is an annual salary of $11.5 million.
Pros of re-signing Asante Samuel Jr.
The biggest positive of bringing back Samuel next season is that he has youth on his side. Before this season, Samuel started 12, 15, and 16 games for the Chargers in his first three seasons.
Having youth and depth in the secondary is important at all times because injuries are inevitable in such a physical league.
Cons of re-signing Asante Samuel Jr.
Speaking of injuries, Samuel only appeared in four games for the Chargers this season due to them. Keeping him at a steep price with an injury history is less than ideal.
Verdict
A $11.5 million is a lot of money for four years if the franchise doesn't trust Samuel to be on the field due to injury.
To me, the Chargers may be able to find a replacement through free agency or even in the 2025 NFL Draft. Samuel should not be back in 2025.
