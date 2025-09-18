Los Angeles Chargers gaining national love from Pat McAfee
The Los Angeles Chargers have put the league on notice through two weeks. Week 1 was seen by over 17 million, as the Bolts finally took down their long-standing rival in the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
All eyes were on them again in Week 2, as the Chargers dominated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Monday night. What a way to start off the season with two divisional wins. The Bolts now sit atop the AFC West, set to take on another division rival this week in the Denver Broncos.
With two big wins under their belt to start the year, more people have taken notice of the Chargers on a national stage. One prominent figure that's taken a liking to the Bolts is former NFL kicker Pat McAfee. On the 'Pat McAfee Show' he let the world know his thoughts on Justin Herbert and this Chargers team.
"We got Justin Herbert and this Chargers team that might be for real here in Harbaugh's second year and having the culture plugged in place. Justin Herbert is fully blossoming into everything everybody thought in the best possible ways as the face of this team and city. He is dominant, has been and seems like he will be for the entire season."
Former NFL head coach Bruce Arians was also on the show and said, "I think that's a good strategy… 'We're damn good and believe it and throw it out there. Don't be afraid, expectations are beautiful. Let's raise them, let's make sure we're a Super Bowl team.'"
The Chargers have earned this type of praise already.
