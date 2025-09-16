Los Angeles Chargers inactive list for Week 2 matchup vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers are the main event of the Week 2 slate in the NFL regular season. The Chargers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in the second game on Monday night.
It feels like forever since the last time the Chargers took the field. The team opened the year 10 days ago in a prime time Friday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, the Chargers have a chance to really put themselves ahead of everyone in the AFC West with a win over the Raiders.
It is almost time for kickoff, and the team has officially released the inactives for their Week 2 matchup with the Raiders.
Take a look below.
- Elijah Molden (hamstring)
- Tucker Fisk
- Nikko Reed
- Kyle Kennard
- Kana’i Mauga
- Oronde Gadsden
- Otito Ogbonnia
There you have it. Those are the players who will be unavailable for tonight's massive Monday night showdown.
The Chargers will be looking to show there is a new king in the AFC West, while the Raiders don't want you to forget they are on the rise. This could be a pivotal game for both franchises.
Catch all of the action starting at 10 pm ET on ESPN. One shouldn't miss a game between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll. That is bound to be fireworks. Who knows, this could become a competitive rivalry again.
