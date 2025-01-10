Chargers' Jim Harbaugh apparently changed Justin Herbert's personality
Everyone knows that Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is quirky and always great for an interesting quote, but it's the effect that he has on his players that has made him one of the best in the business.
When Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles last offseason, quarterback Justin Herbert was not someone who liked the spotlight. Herbert was very reserved and preferred to never have any attention come his way.
However, Herbert has changed since Harbaugh arrived, and it was due to Harbaugh's demands.
It started in organized team activities back in May when Herbert bristled at the idea of being the only quarterback to wear a gold jersey in practice, but Harbaugh insisted.
That seemed to represent a turning point for Herbert, and backup quarterback Easton Stick credits Harbaugh for Herbert's shift.
“He’s nudged him,” said Stick, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Justin feels more comfortable to be a little bit more of himself.”
Herbert has had Stick as a teammate since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020, so if anyone knows the Chargers' star quarterback, it's QB2.
Stick added that it is "not Justin's personality to embrace the praise," but that Harbaugh has essentially forced the 26-year-old into doing so.
“It’s not really my style to want that,” Herbert said. “But the more you go through it, it bothers you less and less, and I think it’s cool to have a coach support you like that.”
Stick thinks that it's important for Herbert to welcome the acclaim.
“Especially (with) someone like Justin, who’s really the best, it’s good to embrace some of that and recognize, ‘Guys, what he’s doing is really special,’” Stick said.
Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a 101.7 passer rating this season. Most importantly, he led Los Angeles to 11 wins, good for the second playoff berth of Herbert's career.
We'll see if Herbert's newfound disposition can help the Chargers go on a postseason run, starting with their Wild Card Round matchup with the Houston Texans this Saturday.
