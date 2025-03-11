Chargers have perfect Joey Bosa replacement lined up in 49ers star
The Los Angeles Chargers cut Joey Bosa before free agency started, but they did manage to retain Khalil Mack on a one-year, $18 million deal.
So, their pass rush is not a complete disaster, but they still need to find a replacement for Bosa somewhere, whether that's via free agency or the NFL Draft.
Based on the way the Chargers have operated in free agency thus far, you would think they are probably more amenable to just waiting until next month to find another edge rusher, but a very affordable one just became available: Leonard Floyd.
The San Francisco 49ers released Floyd on Tuesday, making him readily available for any contending team willing to sign him to a short-term deal.
Floyd registered 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2024 and has actually been one of the league's most underrated pass rushers for quite some time, as he has posted at least 8.5 sacks in each of his last five seasons. He posted double-digit sacks twice during that span and totaled a least nine sacks in the other two years of the stretch.
The 32-year-old has certainly bounced around quite a bit, but he is a proven sack artist who would absolutely help a Los Angeles defense that is now in need of one.
Floyd surely wouldn't cost too much, so the Bolts could easily absorb him with all of the cap space they still have after remaining relatively quiet the first couple of days of the legal tampering period.
It would be silly for the Chargers to not at least take a look at Floyd.
