Chargers' key to slowing down C.J. Stroud in wild-card matchup
The time is drawing near. The Los Angeles Chargers will soon meet the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL's wild-card weekend.
The Chargers are coming into the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, while the Texans are limping in after going 1-2 in that same span.
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud unveils major declaration on Chargers star
However, the Chargers can't overlook the AFC South champions or quarterback C.J. Stroud. But the Chargers have the perfect pieces in place to slow down Stroud.
The Chargers pass rush will be key to winning their wild-card matchup. According to Team Rankings, Stroud was sacked 52 times this season, which was second most this season.
Pressure on Stroud has been his weakness this season. The Ravens proved that in their blowout victory over the Texans, in which Stroud was sacked five times.
The Chargers have the weapons in the pass rush game. Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, and Tuli Tuipulotu have a combined 20.5 sacks this season.
The Chargers' plan should be pressure, pressure, and more pressure all game long on Stroud. Forcing the young quarterback to make mistakes will be key to the Chargers getting the win.
