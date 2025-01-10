Charger Report

Chargers' key to slowing down C.J. Stroud in wild-card matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers have a tough task during wild-card weekend when they face the Houston Texans. However, there is one way the Chargers can slow down C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Tyler Reed

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The time is drawing near. The Los Angeles Chargers will soon meet the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL's wild-card weekend.

The Chargers are coming into the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, while the Texans are limping in after going 1-2 in that same span.

MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud unveils major declaration on Chargers star

However, the Chargers can't overlook the AFC South champions or quarterback C.J. Stroud. But the Chargers have the perfect pieces in place to slow down Stroud.

Bud Dupre
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Chargers pass rush will be key to winning their wild-card matchup. According to Team Rankings, Stroud was sacked 52 times this season, which was second most this season.

Pressure on Stroud has been his weakness this season. The Ravens proved that in their blowout victory over the Texans, in which Stroud was sacked five times.

Khalil Mac
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chargers have the weapons in the pass rush game. Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, and Tuli Tuipulotu have a combined 20.5 sacks this season.

The Chargers' plan should be pressure, pressure, and more pressure all game long on Stroud. Forcing the young quarterback to make mistakes will be key to the Chargers getting the win.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away

Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders

Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details

Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival

Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News