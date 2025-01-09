Texans' C.J. Stroud unveils major declaration on Chargers star
The Los Angeles Chargers will face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this Saturday, and Stroud is already thinking about Chargers safety Derwin James.
While speaking to reporters this week, Stroud revealed some significant praise for James and is obvioiusly on high alert for the Los Angeles defender.
"Derwin jumps off on film," Stroud said. "He's having almost his best year of his career rushing the quarterback, playing nickel, safety, doing great in coverage. So he's definitely, I feel like, one of the best players on the team."
James has certainly a force this season, having racked up 93 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and seven passes defended in 16 games. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection as a result.
The Chargers' secondary is a major strength in general, as offseason acquisitions Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden have done a tremendous job, as well, especially in the absence of top cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
James has been patrolling the Bolts' defensive backfield for quite some time. Los Angeles selected the Florida State product with the 18th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and watched as James made the Pro Bowl and notched First-Team All-Pro honors during his rookie campaign.
Since then, the 28-year-old has stamped his name among the best safeties in football, and he could definitely pose major problems for a Texans' passing game that is lacking weapons due to season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.
We'll see if James can make a huge impact against Stroud and Houston this weekend.
