Jim Harbaugh vs. DeMeco Ryans looks like huge NFL playoffs mismatch
It took just one season for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the franchise back to the postseason.
On Saturday, Harbaugh and the Chargers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in the opening game of wild-card weekend.
On the other sideline, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will be leading his team to their second straight postseason appearance. However, Harbaugh has the edge when it comes to a moment like this.
In big games, experience matters. For the Chargers, they will have a lot of experience with Harbaugh leading the charge.
The Chargers head coach has been a part of eight NFL playoff games, which include three conference championship appearances.
On the other side, Ryans will be taking part in his third playoff game in just his second year as an NFL head coach.
Of course, this isn't the biggest statistic heading into this game. However, Harbaugh having the experience of being in these situations more than Ryans could lead to an intimdating veteran presence that has really been discussed leading up to this game.
The only way you gain experience in the postseason is by qualifying for the playoffs. Ryans is doing just that in his hot start with the franchise. However, will there still be growing pains this postseason?
