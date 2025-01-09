Chargers star delivers earnest message before NFL playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, going 11-6 to capture a playoff berth.
Now, the Chargers will be facing the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round this Saturday.
Los Angeles is definitely headed in the right direction under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but not all of the Chargers' players will be around forever.
Take 33-year old edge rusher Khalil Mack, for example.
Mack is in the final year of his deal, and there is no guarantee he will remain in Los Angeles. As a matter of fact, many have already written him off as an inevitable departure.
The nine-time Pro Bowler clearly knows what time it is, and he has delivered a rather urgent message ahead of the NFL playoffs.
"It's one of those rare opportunities, rare situations, where we got the right group of people together. What are we going to do?" Mack said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. "We ain't got no time to waste. Especially me. We've got to win now."
Mack is in his third year with the Chargers after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears back in March 2022.
While the star pass rusher did earn yet another Pro Bowl selection this season, it seems pretty evident that he is beginning to decline, as he registered 39 tackles and six sacks compared to the 74 tackles and 17 sacks he racked up in 2023.
The former first-round pick is right in that this current group does not have a lot more time together, so if the Bolts are going to win in their present form, it has to be now.
