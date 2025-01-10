Chargers projected to lose embattled player to Giants in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers may have an offense that is finally gathering confidence to lead them through the postseason.
However, it has been the defense that has been the steady heartbeat of the team. The defensive unit allows just 324.4 yards per game, which has them 11th best in the NFL.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
With the postseason on everyone's mind, it's also important to look at the future. For one Chargers defensive star, the grass may be greener elsewhere next season.
Bleacher Report recently released an article that explains every move each franchise should make this offseason.
In the story, they believe Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. should be the most important target for the New York Giants.
"Deonte Banks has struggled during his first two years in the NFL, making cornerback one of the Giants' top needs this offseason. Even if they opt to rebuild and get younger, targeting Samuel in free agency would be a smart move. He's one of the top players available at the position and is only 25 years old."
Samuel's 2024 campaign has been ravaged by injury, as the former second-round pick has only appeared in four games.
However, losing a young piece to this secondary could potentially be a massive loss for Jim Harbaugh's defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott Updates: Will RB actually play for Chargers in NFL playoffs?
Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
Texans GM reveals massive take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Chargers urged to cut ties with key offensive weapon
Chargers pitched as trade destination for Browns' Myles Garrett