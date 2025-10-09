Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins Week 6 referee crew stats
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need a win this week after falling to 3-2 on the season. After a hot 3-0 start where each win came against a division rival, the Bolts have lost two straight to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Last week left a bad taste in the mouths of the Chargers, who allowed 27 unanswered points to the Commanders after going up 10-0 in the first quarter. This week should be an opportunity for them to right the ship, as the Chargers will take on the 1-4 Miami Dolphins who seem to be spiraling out of control.
As the Chargers look to get back into the win column this week, here's who will be officiating their matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Bill Vinovich (17th season as referee)
Vinovich and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 6 matchup.
Vinovich's crew consists of: Scott Walker, Dale Keller, Tripp Sutter, Aaron Santi, Jimmy Buchanan, Todd Prukop, Chad Wakefield, Jim Van Geffen.
Vinovich crew stat notables: Home team winning percentage 46.58 percent in 2025. Average penalties per game, 14.6.
The Chargers take on the Dolphins this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET
