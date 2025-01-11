Chargers among NFL ownership group that donated $5 million to wildfire relief
The Los Angeles Chargers have a massive wild-card matchup with the Houston Texans this weekend. However, that is the last thing on anyone's mind.
The Los Angeles area is suffering from the aftermath of destructive wildfires that have put many out of their homes.
MORE: One Chargers unit that must step up in wild-card matchup with Texans
A football game feels meaningless after such an event; however, the Chargers are giving back to the community.
The franchise announced they were donating $200,000 to relief efforts for the deadly wildfires, and now, the NFL is also assisting in the relief.
The NFL announced that numerous franchises are giving $5 million to support those who were affected by the wildfires. Among the ownership groups that are helping are: the Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans.
The game between the Rams and Vikings has been moved to Arizona, while the Chargers will be in Houston on Saturday.
The Texans and Chargers may be enemies for 60 minutes on Saturday. But today, the NFL is one big family helping those in need.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away
Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders
Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar
Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival
Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming