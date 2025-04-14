Where do Los Angeles Chargers rank among NFL's most expensive offensive lines?
The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the biggest spenders during free agency this offseason. Players like Najee Harris and Donte Jackson earned top deals when joining the franchise.
However, the biggest name the Charges have brought in this offseason has been former Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton. Becton earned a two-year, $20 million deal to join the team.
The Chargers haven't been afraid to spend this offseason, especially with the offensive line. However, where does the team rank in the league when it comes to offensive line spending?
According to Warren Sharp, the Chargers rank ninth overall in the NFL when it comes to spending on the offensive line.
The Chargers have spent $60 million on their current 2025 offensive line. It's no secret that head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to make sure the team has one of the top offensive lines in the league.
Quarterback Justin Herbert is the present and future of the franchise, and having him protected should be and is the top priority.
Of course, that number will skyrocket when the team no longer has Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt on rookie deals. For now, the Chargers need to capitalize on their current situation by making the most out of the 2025 season.
