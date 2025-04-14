Charger Report

Where do Los Angeles Chargers rank among NFL's most expensive offensive lines?

The Chargers have been major players this offseason in free agency. However, where does the team rank in spending on the offensive line?

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer, fullback Scott Matlock, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Zion Johnson, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater during and NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer, fullback Scott Matlock, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Zion Johnson, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater during and NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the biggest spenders during free agency this offseason. Players like Najee Harris and Donte Jackson earned top deals when joining the franchise.

However, the biggest name the Charges have brought in this offseason has been former Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton. Becton earned a two-year, $20 million deal to join the team.

The Chargers haven't been afraid to spend this offseason, especially with the offensive line. However, where does the team rank in the league when it comes to offensive line spending?

According to Warren Sharp, the Chargers rank ninth overall in the NFL when it comes to spending on the offensive line.

The Chargers have spent $60 million on their current 2025 offensive line. It's no secret that head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to make sure the team has one of the top offensive lines in the league.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is the present and future of the franchise, and having him protected should be and is the top priority.

Of course, that number will skyrocket when the team no longer has Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt on rookie deals. For now, the Chargers need to capitalize on their current situation by making the most out of the 2025 season.

Joe Al
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

