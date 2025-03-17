Khalil Mack contract: Details on Chargers' free-agency splash
The Los Angeles Chargers got a fan wishlist item out of the way early in free agency, signing Khalil Mack to a one-year contract extension worth $18 million.
At the time, the biggest detail reports offered up was that the contract was fully guaranteed. Not a surprise—the Chargers had more than $90 million in cap space to play with at the time, so it sounded like a nice deal for both the player and team.
Roughly a week into free agency, we’ve got more details on the contract, though. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, Mack’s contract carries a $10 million signing bonus and an $8 million fully guaranteed base.
From a team perspective, the Chargers locked in a player who is 34 years old and still very effective right after the departure of Joey Bosa. For Mack, it’s a lump sum of guaranteed cash and he was owed a little bit after agreeing to a restructure last offseason that, among other things, put a no-tag clause on the remainder of his contract.
RELATED: Chargers' grade on free agent screams success for Harbaugh's second season
With Mack’s contract extension done and the details well-known, the Chargers currently sit on roughly $58 million in free cap space. But that number is before fully accounting for new items like the Mekhi Becton signing to protect Justin Herbert.
Overall, the Chargers indeed wound up taking that $25 million in savings from Bosa’s departure and applied a chunk of it to Mack. It doesn’t prohibit the team drafting help at the area as high as Round 1 – and sets up a pretty interesting situation if Mack and the Chargers do this dance again in a year’s time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby
Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey
Shocking stat should have fans hyped about Mike Williams' Chargers return
Infamous Chargers draft pick links up with Chiefs in free agency
Chargers projected cap space update after wave of free-agency moves
Najee Harris adds spice to Los Angeles Chargers vs. Steelers in 2025