Would Chargers’ Joey Bosa seek ‘revenge’ by signing with AFC West team?
The Los Angeles Chargers and star pass-rusher Joey Bosa appear headed for a split this offseason.
Given his injury history and the fact the team would save roughly $25 million by moving on, Bosa’s tenure with the Chargers ending feels like a matter of when, not if.
Granted, the Chargers might attempt to trade Bosa first, but the above makes it pretty obvious that he’ll hit the open market, so teams might not have a good reason to make a deal and inhale his big contract. Another restructuring after Bosa took a pay cut last year seems unlikely.
So where might Bosa end up if he heads to free agency? The AFC West comes to mind. Perhaps he’s willing to play on a small contract for a chance at a ring with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs.
Or, as The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke pointed out, perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders give him a chance at revenge:
“The Raiders already have a No. 1 pass rusher in Maxx Crosby, and Tyree Wilson is slowly coming along as a running mate. However, the depth could fall off of a cliff this offseason, with key contributors like K'Lavon Chaisson and Malcolm Koonce hitting free agency.”
It wouldn’t be ideal for the Chargers if they had to line up against Bosa twice a year. If he manages to stay healthy, he’ll undoubtedly enjoy a “resurgence” that would have some accusing the Chargers of making poor decisions.
But from an overall team-building standpoint, if the Chargers are going to spend big on an edge this offseason, it’s going to be while getting Khalil Mack back. They can’t help if Bosa goes on to join a Raiders team that is desperately attempting to turn around a rebuilding ship in any way possible.
Inevitably, though, it sure would make the Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll narrative just a little more interesting.
