Charger Report

Najee Harris injury update keeps things mysterious for Chargers RB

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not all that long ago, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that running back Najee Harris might not be able to suit up fully during training camp at all.

To end this week, Harbaugh fielded another question on Harris and kept things just as mysterious…except this time the topic was Week 1. 

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh said that while Harris can indeed open his injured eye, “there’s a chance” the veteran’s Week 1 status might be in jeopardy. 


RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news

Harbaugh continued, via Rhim: “I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that.”

Harris would be a topic of conversation regardless, given the mysterious circumstances around his fireworks-related injury suffered back near the start of July. 


RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' OL plan after Rashawn Slater injury

But over the past week, Harris went from street clothes at practice to walking laps with a weighted vest and helmet as part of his rehab, prompting an uptick in questions. 

Now, it seems Harris might not be a go for Week 1, too, which means the bulk of the work would fall to first-round pick Omarion Hampton. 

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings

NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater

Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury

Keenan Allen's contract details revealed in Chargers return

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News