Najee Harris injury update keeps things mysterious for Chargers RB
Not all that long ago, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that running back Najee Harris might not be able to suit up fully during training camp at all.
To end this week, Harbaugh fielded another question on Harris and kept things just as mysterious…except this time the topic was Week 1.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh said that while Harris can indeed open his injured eye, “there’s a chance” the veteran’s Week 1 status might be in jeopardy.
Harbaugh continued, via Rhim: “I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that.”
Harris would be a topic of conversation regardless, given the mysterious circumstances around his fireworks-related injury suffered back near the start of July.
But over the past week, Harris went from street clothes at practice to walking laps with a weighted vest and helmet as part of his rehab, prompting an uptick in questions.
Now, it seems Harris might not be a go for Week 1, too, which means the bulk of the work would fall to first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
