Former Super Bowl champ compares Justin Herbert to rookie QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become polarizing outside of his own fanbase this year despite shattering a record held by Peyton Manning.
Much of it stems from the never-ending quarterback rankings discussion, where Herbert has suffered some setbacks sheerly because of the more run-first offense put forth by head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
This dynamic popped up most prominently on social media when former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro defender Richard Sherman compared Herbert to Chicago Bears rookie passer Caleb Williams.
Responding to a fan who said Herbert should be compared to Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow, Sherman wrote the following: “Herbert has stats more comparable to Caleb Williams than Burrow. Miss me with that.”
It’s a good example of where the Herbert discourse is right now. He’s thrown for 3,524 yards and 21 touchdowns against three interceptions. Williams has 3,393 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions.
So, the numbers are in the same neighborhood in the barest of statistical senses. But onlookers know all too well that Herbert’s numbers are a product of the new offense, multiple lower body injuries that hampered his mobility and an offseason that prioritized the pass rush over wide receivers and tight ends.
Does Herbert belong in the top five conversations? Of course, but the down numbers this year leave the door open for exchanges like this.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Derius Davis, not DJ Chark, steps up for Chargers' offense
Chargers WR spotted in walking boot after win over Patriots
Chargers hailed for seeking culture over play-caller with Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh stands alone in NFL history after urging Chargers to playoffs
Chargers' 2025 schedule, list of opponents gets an update
Jim Harbaugh's working his magic again, this time on Chargers