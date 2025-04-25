Omarion Hampton ready to form 'crazy backfield' with the Chargers
They did it. After months of speculation, the Los Angeles Chargers landed a premier offensive playmaker for the next several years. At No. 22 overall, they selected UNC running back Omarion Hampton, an explosive ballcarrier that will make an immediate impact from day one.
Hampton had a ridiculous past two seasons for the Tar Heels. In 2023, he rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Last season was even better, going for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns once again with the same average yards per carry.
Hampton will now join a backfield with former first round pick Najee Harris, who signed with the Bolts earlier in the offseason.
Hampton also has the ability to catch out of the backfield as well. He had 38 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, proving he can provide another set of hands for Justin Herbert to throw to in the passing game. Let's take a look at the Chargers' skill players now with Hampton added:
RB: Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins
WR: Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Mike Williams, Jalen Reagor, Derius Davis, Brenden Rice, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaylen Johnson
TE: Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Tucker Fisk, McCallen Castles
Still work to do, but adding Hampton is a great start to this draft for the Chargers. They have nine picks remaining over the next two days, their next selection being No.55 overall in the second round tonight.
