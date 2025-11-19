Former Chargers draft pick and fan favorite gets another shot with new team
There was a time when Los Angeles Chargers fans had some mild hope for wide receiver Brenden Rice.
Rice, a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2024, was the son of the legendary Jerry Rice. He arrived in Los Angeles at time the Chargers desperately needed help at wideout for Justin Herbert.
After all, the Chargers were looking for help at a time when the front office had moved on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
How times change, right?
Now, Rice is off signing with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, leaning into a connection there, considering his dad played with the team at one point.
After getting waived by the Chargers in August, Rice briefly had a stint with the New England Patriots, so this new development is yet another chance for him to realize some of that potential fans saw in him originally.
As for the Chargers, they went off and brought back Allen after Williams’ return fizzled out. They also pushed former first-rounder Quentin Johnston by drafting Tre Harris in the second round and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth.
Things have worked out just fine on that front for the Chargers. Rice’s Seahawks are 7-3, though, and given how things just worked out in Jacksonville for the Chargers, he might just have a better shot at the playoffs now that he’s in Seattle.
