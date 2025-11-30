Bye week over: Chargers lock in to face Maxx Crosby, unknown Raiders offense

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting their division rival Las Vegas Raiders coming off a Week 12 bye. The Raiders are coming off a major shakeup to their coaching staff following a loss to the Shedeur Sanders-led Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles has been searching for consistency and an identity. The Chargers have suffered a wild number of injuries this season and specifically to their offensive line. The lack of continuity and the revolving door at three out of five trench positions has caused a constant change to the Chargers offense and their capabilities.

The Chargers unveiled a new starting offensive line that will face the Raiders and try to contain Maxx Crosby. Introducing Jamaree Salyer back into the starting lineup at left tackle raises the floor of the pass blocking capabilities of the offensive line but may lower the run concepts available to the Chargers with a less athletic tackle.

Improving the pass blocking capabilities for the Chargers any way possible is a necessary risk to take. Quarterback Justin Herbert has taken a beating this year.

Justin Herbert almost always uses quarterback speak to address the media but this was pretty close to flat out saying that he is taking a beating this season.

The Chargers players used the bye week to get some much-needed rest and recovery before the final stretch of the season. Chargers safety Derwin James was asked this week about coming off the bye week.

"The bye week's over," James said, "everybody's body was in a different place, just have your body ready to go."

The Raiders' new offense

The Chargers defense will be facing a bit of an unknown this Sunday against the Raiders. Head coach Pete Carroll decided to fire highly compensated offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following Las Vegas' loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Chargers will face a new offensive play caller in Greg Olsen, but they have faced his offense before. Olsen was the interim offensive coordinator for the Raiders in the 2021, Week 18 overtime game against the Chargers.

Pete Carroll has alluded to wanting to focus on the run game more. The Raiders will be bringing a banged-up offensive line to Sofi Stadium to face the Chargers' rush defense, which has been up and down all season.



Which storyline will dominate the game? The Chargers have a new offensive line and the Raiders have a new play caller. Las Vegas would love to play spoiler to the Chargers' quest to make the playoffs.

