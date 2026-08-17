Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith is Becoming Impossible to Ignore

There was a point where KeAndre Lambert-Smith was one of the quieter names in the Los Angeles Chargers receiver room. After a relatively silent rookie year, the former fifth-round pick is looking to jump into a much larger role. After a few weeks of training camp, it has been increasingly difficult to overlook what he has been doing.

The former Auburn Tiger has made a habit of creating separation and making plays down the field. The game appears to be slowing down for Lambert-Smith, which will let him show his natural playmaking ability. This is by far the fastest path to becoming a consistent target for Justin Herbert.

Finding his stride

Being a reliable target is what Lambert-Smith has done best this preseason. He is not relying on one big play or even a flashy catch to get noticed. He is finding ways to get open and make a real impact.

Day after day it seems like he is part of every training camp summary, making big catches and always having the ability to get open. ESPN reporter Kris Rhim reported on day 14 of Chargers camp that "KLS had a bunch of good catches today, including one leaping grab".

Lambert-Smith has been an excellent option for Justin Herbert and the other Quarterbacks, setting the stage for more to come and coaches are intently watching.

Lambert-Smith vs Houston

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young receiver went to work immediately against the Texans, having a lot of success. Lambert-Smith racked up four catches for 58 yards, and nearly coming down with a highlight-reel type of catch. Which seems low, but he appears to look much more comfortable on the field. It gave the Chargers a glimpse of his big-play ability and the overall game he possesses. Being able to get open more than others and having and instant impact set him apart from the rest of the group Thursday night. It was obvious the playmaker was Lance's favorite target versus Houston.

We all know this wide receiver room is competitive and packed full of elite players scratching to make plays every Sunday. However, KeAndre Lambert-Smith keeps having performances like he has been having, the sky's the limit for him.

The Chargers' next preseason game comes August 20th against the San Fransico 49ers. This gives KeAndre Lambert-Smith an opportunity to show last week's showing was not a fluke and that he deserves to be a part of this roster.